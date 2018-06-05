PENSACOLA WOMAN ACCUSED OF TRYING TO RETURN STOLEN ITEMS FROM WALMART

A 19-year-old is behind bars for making fraudulent returns to a Pensacola Walmart, according to a police report. Wilhimena Cahlurey Manninen was arrested on Sunday. According to one of her arrest reports, on April 17, Manninen was captured on surveillance video walking out of the General Merchandise exit from the Walmart on Creighton Road with a stolen container of Okay Body Butter. About 15 minutes later, the report states Manninen re-entered through the General Merchandise entrance and returned the body butter. She received a $12.87 gift card. On April 27, a second arrest report said Manninen was captured on video stealing a bottle of Flexseal from the same Walmart and exiting through the General Merchandise exit. The report says within 10 minutes, Manninen re-entered the store through the grocery side door and tried to return the item, but she had reached her allowed the maximum return. The report said Manninen was captured walking out of the General Merchandise doors with a stolen Active Stylus. A few minutes later, Manninen reportedly walked backed inside the General Merchandise doors and tried to return the item. Manninen had reached her allowed maximum returns and the manager asked her if she stole the item to try and return it for cash. The report said Manninen admitted that she was trying to do exactly that and left the store. Manninen has been charged with two counts of shoplifting, three counts of dealing in stolen property, and larceny. She’s being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

Share This Post





