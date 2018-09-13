PENSACOLA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HIT-AND-RUN INVOLVING STATE TROOPER

A woman was arrested in Escambia County following a hit-and-run collision involving a state trooper. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Trooper H. Martinez was blocking the roadway on Fairfield Drive due to a downed power line on Sept. 5. FHP said Martinez’s vehicle was struck and the driver drove away from the scene. Christine B. Stallworth, 26, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for the Pensacola woman. Authorities tried to serve Stallworth’s warrant at her home on Sunday. According to a report, Stallworth climbed into the attic in an attempt to run and entered into the apartment next door. Stallworth was found inside the apartment next door and taken into custody. Stallworth has been charged with hit-and-run and an additional charge of felony burglary of occupied dwelling and misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence.

Share This Post





