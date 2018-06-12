PENSACOLA WOMAN STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD BY TEEN

A Pensacola teen is in jail charged with the brutal attack on an elderly woman. The incident happened Saturday night at the Arbor Club apartments off 9th Avenue. Pensacola Police say the 82-year-old female victim answered her door to a man asking for food. She invited him in, but he stabbed her in the neck and back then left her for dead. She laid in the apartment until a friend came to check on her Sunday morning. She was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. Police developed information on a suspect and served a search warrant on another apartment in the same complex. Some items from the victim’s home were found, along with bloody clothes. They are being tested to see if they match blood found at the crime scene. Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Hyden Owens. He is charged with home invasion robbery and attempted murder. The victim, Carrol Lyne Camichael, is expected to recover from her injuries. Owens is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

