PEPITOS BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED

A Fort Walton Beach man who says he burglarized an area restaurant because he has four kids and recently lost his job has been arrested in connection with the February 4th break-in.

25-year old Lamon Valentine told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he used an axe to break a window at Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant on Lewis Turner Boulevard.

Valentine says he was looking for money or anything he could steal to make money off of. He cut himself on the broken glass, leaving blood on a window ledge, table, and office door. After the OCSO developed Valentine as a suspect, they tracked him to his home at 523 Union Street and took him into custody.

He is charged with armed burglary and criminal mischief.