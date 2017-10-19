PERRY GRIFFIN 1953-2017

Perry Griffin, 64, of Santa Rosa Beach, passed away October 15th at home surrounded by family after a short illness.

Perry was born to Alice Marie (Little) Griffin and Ralph Maynor Griffin September 1, 1953 in Mobile, Alabama. His family was in the military and Perry attended schools in Hawaii, Savannah, Georgia and Niceville, Florida. After high school, Perry served in the Air force and was stationed in England.

A trip to Wyoming turned into a longer stay while he worked as an apprentice electrician. After returning to Florida, Perry went to work at Vitro Automated Services and again stationed in England. He worked for Ensco providing offshore drilling support as a boat captain for many years. Durning this period Perry enjoyed sailing his boat, the Sweetwater.

After moving to South Walton County, Perry described himself as ‘semi-retired’. Part time employed at Sally’s left him with time to play golf, fish, practice guitar and follow NASCAR.

Perry was preceded in death by his father Ralph Griffin and is survived by his mother, Alice Griffin of Fairhope, Alabama, sister Nicky (Tom) McCallum of Jackson, Wyoming, brother Wayne Griffin of Jennings, Louisiana and Nephew Reid (Breanne) McCallum of Salt Lake City.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 2:00pm at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Freeport Chapel, 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439. Perry’s wishes for his ashes to be placed in the Gulf of Mexico will be done next Spring.

A special Thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice and friends Judy, JoAnne and Jane Diprinzio. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.