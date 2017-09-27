PETITION CIRCULATING FOR REMOVAL OF OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

A petition is in circulation to have the Okaloosa County school superintendent removed from her position. Leah Felix is leading the charge for the removal of Mary Beth Jackson, launching a Change.org petition Sept. 13 that now bears 915 names as of late Monday. The cries for change came quickly after it was revealed that the Okaloosa County School District had conducted an investigation into allegations of a special education teacher’s abuse of children and took no action despite the fact that some of the charges were confirmed. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the same allegations the district investigated resulted in charges being filed against three district employees. The teacher in question, Marlynn Stillions, was charged Sept. 13 with four counts of felony child abuse without great bodily harm. Two others, school district investigator Arden Farley and former Kenwood Elementary School principal Angelyn Vaughan, face multiple felony charges for failing to report child abuse.