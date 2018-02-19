PHANTOM OF THE AQUA LEAVES THE BEACH

October 19th, 2017, Phantom of the Aqua made its first appearance just off the coast of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The boat stayed on the beach until Saturday, February 17th, 2018, when a tugboat towed the phantom past the sandbars that currently were holding the ship back on shore. The week before, crews tried to get the Phantom off the shore by trying to move the boat with an excavator and pulling the boat by two smaller boats but these efforts failed. The original owner of the Phantom, John Hale, a boat captain who is from Gulfport near St. Petersburg, said he had been sailing to the U.S. Virgin Islands while Hurricane Nate was still around. Mr. Hale had to be rescued by the Coast Guard after weather conditions became rough. Instead of the sinking, the boat became banked at a spot on the private Surfside Resort beach that is directly behind the Royal Palm Grille. Many locals came to see the ship part ways to the beach. Surfside Resort Beach now has a new piece of history to be shared.

