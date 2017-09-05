PHI THETA KAPPA HONOR SOCIETY WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS

The Northwest Florida State College Sigma Mu Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted sixty-seven new members. The following students were inducted, which included Sydni Earley and Matthew Norman of DeFuniak Springs; Brandi Caughorn, Eleanor Ewing, Emma Hanley of Santa Rosa Beach; Genesis Long of Laurel Hill; and April Bolin, Raymond Coon, Bailey Deyong, Cameron Gilbert, Caroline Griffin, Alexander Klapetzky, Kim Lee, Amanda Miller, Jeremy Morris, Taylor Nelson, Jennifer Peoples, Caleb Wilder, Kelli Williams, Melissa Wright of Niceville.