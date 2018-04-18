PHILIP MORAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDERING WIFE

Philip Moran, the Bay County man who was found guilty of murdering his wife back in 2014 is sentenced to life in prison. However, it’s unlikely Moran will take this sentence without a fight. Even at his sentencing, he still claims he is innocent. Guilty of second-degree murder, Philip Moran now pays the ultimate price, life in prison. In March of 2014, Moran murdered his wife, Melissa Moran and her golden retriever… leaving their bodies on the back porch. He was originally expected to go to trial in 2016 but was deemed unfit to stand trial, claiming mental illness. In March of 2018, the family of his late wife, Melissa, received closure as Philip Moran was found guilty of the crime. However, Moran still says he’s innocent even after receiving a guilty verdict. In an exclusive interview with Moran post-trial, he insists it wasn’t him. “I didn’t do it, no. The evidence tells me I didn’t do it. So what happened to Melissa? She was shot in the head. By Who? I don’t know, I don’t know who, ” said Convicted murderer, Philip Moran. That message still present at his sentencing Tuesday morning as he read a letter to the judge that described how wonderful Melissa was as a person and stating that he did not commit the crime. Moran has 30 days to appeal his sentence. Moran has requested to be moved to the palm beach county or Martin county facility so he can serve his time closer to the family. That request has yet to be approved or denied.

