PHYLLIS KENDALL CASEY JURKIEWICZ 1945-2017

Mrs. Phyllis Kendall Casey Jurkiewicz, age 71, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017. She was born July 20, 1945 in Ships Cove, Newfoundland, Canada.

Mrs. Jurkiewicz was Catholic by faith. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Jurkiewicz is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Kendall of Newfoundland, Canada.

Mrs. Jurkiewicz is survived by her mother, Helen Whelan Kendall of Newfoundland, Canada; her loving husband, Ryszard Jurkiewicz of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Brad Cantrell of Morrison, Tennessee; granddaughter, Shelby Cantrell of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; three sisters and ten brothers all of Canada.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ALS Foundation at 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005.

Memorialization will be by cremation