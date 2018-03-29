PIERCE “SONNY” MCGEE 1937-2018

Mr. Pierce “Sonny” McGee, age 80, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018. He was born on July 7, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Pierce E. McGee, Sr. and Mary Louise McGee.

Mr. McGee graduated from Roosevelt High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1956, and was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He graduated from Northeast Georgia Police Academy in 1991. Mr. McGee retired as a Sergeant from the Dawson County, Georgia Sheriff’s Department in 2003. He loved spending time with his family, baseball, and traveling with his beloved wife in their “McMotorhome”.

Mr. McGee will be joining his mother and father, Mary Louise and Pierce E. McGee Sr., respectively, and his sisters, Joyce Vining and MaryAnn Lindsey.

Mr. McGee is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Jeannine S. McGee, their four children, Rhonda Weghorn, Tony McGee, Bonnie Lumpkin, and Nikki Kundrat. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel in Dawsonville, Georgia; 334 Highway 53 East, Dawsonville, GA 30534, with Military Honors by the United States Navy.

Flowers are being accepted.