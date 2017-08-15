PLANS FOR DESTIN HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCED

Will there be a new high school in Destin? It looks that way. This past Friday representatives from the Destin Chamber of Commerce and the Okaloosa County School District jointly announced a plan that just may lead to a Destin high school. But, of course, there must be funding available if the plan is to come to fruition. As a result, the two organizations have proposed a half-cent sales tax to assist in funding the new high school. If the Okaloosa County School Board approves a referendum, ballots would be mailed to voters next spring.