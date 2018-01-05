PLEA DAY FOR JANUARY 10TH

Here are the following names of those to appear at 8:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge David W. Green in the Walton County Courthouse Annex located at 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard, Suite 700, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: Lance Amerman, Adolfo Andujardominguez, Hilmer Estuar Barrientosbarrera, Rosmann Adbeel Batres Carrillo, Kara Laine Bell, William Leonard Bierling, Jeremy Ross Caccamis, Starla Cooper, Antonio Diaz Diaz, Natalie Carina Diciaula, Tammy S. Dixon, Arnold Otoniel Espinozavalle, Cutberto Michua Gonzalez, Vincent Paul Habell, Kevin Bradley Hagstrom, Shelby Highfield, Clayton Matthew Hill, William L. Kehrig, Kennith Edwin King, Braulio Loyda Cruz, Ariana Florence Manu, Michael Patrick Mara, Oswaldo Yanuaric Mejiarodriguez, Justin Keith Miles, George Henson Miree, Meza Carmona Nabor, Isaac Pestanatenorio, Lonnie Dion Peterson, Martin Gomez Ponce, Robert Bruce Rosenwald, Christine Lauren Shobe, Osman Humberto Sierra Villela, Robert Dale Smith, Kain A. Sparks, Michael Anthony Stefan, Asher A. Stone, Magan Thomas, Melvin Adolfo Umulpaz, Ana Concepcionperalta Vasonez, Jacqueline Wagnon, Leroy Anthony Worthen.

