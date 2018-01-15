PLEA DAY FOR JANUARY 16TH

Here are the following names to appear at 8:30 a.m., under the Honorable Judge Kelvin C Wells at Walton County Courthouse located at 571 East Nelson Avenue. Ian Thomas Allen, Joshua Corey Atchison, Gerald Edward Bonds, Joseph Wayne Brown, Robert Ean Bruce, Amanda Sue Bumgarner, Glen Jason Carsley, Kaleb Ryan Cobb, Seth Dylan Davis, Brea M Delong, Dalton Benjamin Dooly, Joshua Lee Drake, James Thomas Dunaway, Gary Dale Edwards, Donovan Trace Estrada, Ismael Ramirez Estrada, William Earl Fannin, Benjamin James Flanigan, Daniel Scott Foreman, Kynan Gentile, Vance Gary Gettis, Antryon Anthony Gloster, Dayton Thomas Cragg, Jennifer Lynn Hambrick, Joseph David Hamilton, Douglas Aaron Harper, Emory Omar Helms, Jia Cachafa Holmes, Steven Imperato, Jimmy Lynn Infinger, Jennifer Lea Jackson, Hernando Letrovell James, Carlos Antonio Jenkins, Jamie Allan Johnson, Lyndon Bruce Johnson, Willie Joe Johnson, Nicholas T Jones, George Henry Kendricks, Edward Louis Koehler, Bridget Marie Kokotovich, Paige Amanda Mays, Marvin Eugene Mccullers, Chad Howell Mcneal, Joshua Michael Melcher, Cynthia Kay Moore, Roxie Lee Murray, Isaac Orion Nielson, Bryan Anthony Nievesbridges, Ian Morgandavid Owens, James Arnold Peters, William Cameron Reed, Assan Deandre Rogers, Jonathan Blake Russell, Malik Dewayne Saunders, Alex Blaise Sawyer, Clinton James Scott, Brandon R. Shaw, Rayshawn Durrell Shoffner, Trevor W Shortt, Justin Lee Sieffert, Ashley Nicole Sims, Casey Soukup, Casey Lynn Soukup, Shianne Marie Stanislow,Saleane Rose Stoflet, Edward Jesse Sweat, Tina Renee Tatum, Jarian Webb, Robert Nathaniel Welch, Maitlin Paige White, and Trevor Lawrence Wright.

