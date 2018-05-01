POLICE ARREST MAN CLAIMING TO BE “DRUG SICK”

A Pensacola man is charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied car. The Pensacola Police Department (PPD) responded to an attempted vehicle burglary on Sunday around 5:15 p.m. According to a report, Eddie Williams said his son noticed a stranger, later identified as Charles Ellenburg, attempting to get into their car at Wayside Park. Williams confronted him. The report states 57-year-old Ellenburg began to act strange, walked away and tried getting into another car. PPD said he even attempted to enter a vehicle with people sitting inside, according to the report. They also confronted Ellenburg before chasing him away. Ellenburg then ran north toward the 17th Avenue boat launch parking lot where Williams followed him. Williams then witnessed Ellenburg attempting to enter a silver Toyota Corolla. According to the report, PPD arrived arrested Ellenburg but he claimed he had per permission to use Williams’ vehicle, along with the other vehicles he tried to enter. PPD then informed Ellenburg that he did not have permission to drive Williams’ vehicle, where he then annulled his statement and said he did not have permission. When asked about the Toyota Corolla, Ellenburg stated that the owner of the vehicle told him they would leave the keys in the ignition for him with the vehicle unlocked. When the owner of the Toyota Corolla, 22-year-old Alexandra McWhiter arrived on the scene, she stated that she did not know Ellenburg and he did not have permission to drive or enter her car. She then informed PPD that she wanted to press charges. Ellenburg was transported to the Escambia County Jail for attempted burglary. He requested an attorney saying he was “drug sick,” and confirmed that he was having heroin withdrawals. Ellenburg also had an invalid license and was currently on probation for burglary of an unoccupied structure.

Share This Post





