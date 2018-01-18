POLICE DEPARTMENT SEEKS FUNNY MONEY SUSPECTS

The DeFuniak Springs Police Department is currently looking for 2 suspects who passed $100 counterfeit bills at the Walmart located at 1226 Freeport Highway, DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The first suspect is described as a medium skin tone black male who was wearing black and red athletic wear and a red hat. The second suspect is described as a medium skin tone black female who was wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Both went to separate registers and presented the fake bills. If anyone knows these suspects or has any information on them, please call DeFuniak Springs Police Department Detective Philip Austin at (850) 892-8513

