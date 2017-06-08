POLICE HAVE NO LEADS IN DISAPPEARANCE OF CRESTVIEW WOMAN

Police say they have no leads in the case of a missing Crestview woman. Calandra Stallworth, the mother of two children, was originally reported missing by her mother in March, but presented herself at the Crestview Police Department in the last week of March to prove she hadn’t disappeared.

However, friends and family members became concerned when she promptly disappeared again. Social media rumors have circulated since, claiming that Stallworth was murdered, she ran off with her boyfriend or she was kidnapped. Police say some of these unfounded rumors were allegedly started by a “clairvoyant,” Stallworth’s supporters even proposed searching for her body in the underbrush along State Road 4 in the Baker area. “We have no information that she’s been killed or that a homicide has occurred,” Police Chief Tony Taylor said. “We have a missing person case right now.”

Operations Support Commander Jamie Grant said while the investigation is very much active, the agency’s Criminal Investigations Department has investigated and exhausted every lead and tip it has received, indicating the possibility that Stallworth may have intentionally wanted to disappear. “We don’t have any information to indicate the lady is dead,” Grant said. “It’s not that unusual for people to pick up and decide to leave without a word.”