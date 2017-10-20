POLICE HAVE NO NEW LEADS IN CASE OF MISSING CRESTVIEW WOMAN

The Crestview Police Department has no new leads about missing Crestview resident Calandra Stallworth, but a spokesperson says her case is still an active investigation. “At this time we have no new leads, tips or information to pursue. We have been working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on the case. We have also been working with out-of-state agencies because, for example, she is known to have traveled to Alabama shortly before her first disappearance,” CPD Public Information Officer Brian Hughes said. Hughes went on to say, “We welcome substantive information from the public on Ms. Stallworth’s whereabouts before her disappearance. Someone may have seen or heard something that could lead to further information,” Hughes said.