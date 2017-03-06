Police: Man accidentally texts cop advertising drugs for sale, gets arrested

WJHG

We’ve all accidentally called or texted the wrong person, but an errant text landed a Florida man in jail on drug charges.

In a news release, those with the Springfield Police Department in Florida said Corey Michael Hunt, 20, texted who he thought was a friend to “announce the availability of controlled substances for sale.” SPD said the text instead went to a narcotics officer who relayed the information to Springfield police.

Springfield police then responded to the text, offering to buy the drugs. Hunt allegedly sold an officer five 10 mg Diazepam pills.

Because the sale happened next to a church, Hunt is being charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Officers reportedly found 67 acetaminophen/codeine tablets and nine more Diazepam 10 mg tablets.

Hunt was taken to the Bay County Jail.