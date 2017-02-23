Police: Man attacks, kills wife with hatchet

weartv.com

Investigators say a man killed his wife with a hatchet early Wednesday morning.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Eva Street in Milton.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance. According to the caller, 34-year-old Todd Michael Brown had struck his wife in the head with a hatchet during the altercation.

When deputies arrived they made contact with Brown and took him into custody. His wife, Jamie Pogrebra-Brown, was found inside the home with severe head trauma.

Brown told deputies the an dispute began when the two started to argue about owing his parents money.

Brown has been charged with homicide and is being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Pogrebra-Brown was taken to alocal hospital where she died of her injuries.