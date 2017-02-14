POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY

The Enterprise Police Department responded to a domestic call in the 600 Block of County Road 539 in Enterprise on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

The victim reported that the suspect arrived at the residence to conduct a scheduled child custody exchange with his wife. According to the victim, while speaking with the suspect in the doorway of the residence, a physical altercation took place. The victim and witness allege that the suspect struck the victim in the doorway, which led the assault to continue inside the residence.

The victim was struck multiple times by the suspect, causing physical injury to the victim’s face and head. The suspect left the residence before EPD officers arrived on scene.

At 11:30 a.m., EPD detectives arrested and charged Sean Christopher Bryant, 27, of Enterprise, with first-degree burglary at Enterprise City Hall.

Bryant was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Bryant was employed with the Level Plains Police Department at the time of his arrest. Bryant was previously employed with the Enterprise Police Department from Dec. 10, 2014 to June 25, 2015 when he resigned his position from the department.

He was placed on administrative leave by the Level Plains Chief of Police pending the outcome of the case.