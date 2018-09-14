POLICE SAY WOMAN STOLE HAT FROM 911 DISPLAY

The Crestview Police Department is seeking information about a woman who stole an artifact from a 9/11 memorial display erected locally in memory of first responders who died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, officers wrote. Officer Nicky Mojica, who reviewed surveillance video footage showing the theft, said the woman, who appeared to be accompanied by a young, possibly teenage couple, nonchalantly lifted a police cap from the display set up Sept. 11 near the entrance of the Crestview Winn-Dixie. “She placed it on her head sideways and walked out as if she was proud of herself,” Mojica said. Stills from the surveillance footage shows a white woman approximately in her mid-30s to mid-40s with light brown hair pulled back, wearing glasses and a blue short-sleeved top with an inscription reading “LOVE” across the front. The suspect appears to be wearing dark, multi-colored pattern lounge or yoga pants, officers wrote. The girl possibly accompanying her was wearing a grey “TK101” radio station long-sleeved sweatshirt with the sleeves pushed up and black pants. The young man was stocky and wore a dark T-shirt with colored graphic on the front and camouflage pants. In addition to being a memorial to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, Winn-Dixie also erected the memorial to honor local police and firefighters who continue to protect the community today. The display featured artifacts borrowed from both public safety agencies. The suspect stole a black ball cap with the word “POLICE” embroidered across the front, officers wrote. “How can somebody be so disrespectful?” Mojica said. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Crestview Police Department at 682.2055.

