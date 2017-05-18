POLK COUNTY BUS DRIVER DID NOT TALK TO STUDENT ABOUT HEAVEN AND HELL

The Polk County School District found that a bus driver accused of telling a student he and his two moms are going to hell did not explicitly talk about heaven and hell with the boy, but did talk about religion and distribute religious literature. Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd reported to the School Board that the investigation, which included a review of video from the bus, found no evidence that bus driver Violeta Jacobo told Nathaly Encarnacion’s second-grader that he and his two moms are going to hell. “Furthermore, Jacobo did not ever state or mention heaven or hell to the student,” Byrd said. “Ms. Jacobo did violate School Board policy. She gave the student religious literature and did engage in religious conversation with the student. She has received disciplinary action.” Byrd and Teddra Porteous, associate superintendent of the district’s human-resources division SAID that Jacobo received a one-day unpaid suspension after the investigation.