PONCE DE LEON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT CHARGED AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING COMMENTS

A Ponce de Leon High School student is facing charges after deputies say he talked about what he would do “if he were an active shooter.” Thursday afternoon, a Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with the student. The deputy says the student admitted to the statements but said he was “just joking.” School leaders say they have banned the student from school grounds until the investigation by the school is completed. The student was charged with disruption of a school function, a misdemeanor. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate urges parents to take time to speak with their children about the dangers of making comments about school shootings or making bomb threats. Sheriff Tate and staff will also be traveling to district schools throughout the year to speak to the students about the ramifications of making threats

