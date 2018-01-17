PONCE DE LEON MAN ARRESTED

It was just released by Walton County Sheriff’s Office that on Thursday, January 11th, Corey Kendrick of Ponce De Leon, Florida, was arrested and charged by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for possession of an amphetamine with intent to sell, giving a false ID to a Law Enforcement Officer, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corey Kendricks was in his Ford Ranger in the area of County Highway 1883 and Double Pond Road when a Walton County Sheriff Deputy noticed his vehicle was parked partially in the roadway and had Texas tags on the back of the Ford Ranger. When the Walton County Sheriff Deputy ran the tag, it was found that the Texas tag registration expired in 2013 and was registered to a 4-door Toyota. When the Deputy approached the Ford Ranger, Corey Kendrick was sitting in the passenger seat and freshly broken glass could be seen inside on both sides of the Ford Ranger. Also, the driver side’s lock appeared to have been punched. Corey Kendrick appeared to become increasingly nervous and was asked by the Deputy to exit the Ford Ranger. When Corey Kendrick was questioned he stated his name was Corey, since there had been complaints in the area of him stalking a female in the area, the Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy asked him if his last name was Kendrick. Corey Kendrick lied to the Deputy and stated his last name was Jason along with his date of birth as 1996. Corey Kendrick could not answer how old that would make him when the Deputy asked him. The Deputy then tried to put Corey Kendrick into custody, instead, Mr. Kendrick ran north on County Highway 1883. The Deputy went after Corey Kendrick on foot as backup units were responding. Shortly afterward, Corey Kendrick was found lying in the woods. Mr. Kendrick was then taken into custody without any further incident. Walton County Sheriff Deputies then confirmed Corey Kendrick’s identity through a comparison of previous photos. Corey Kendrick’s Ford Ranger was searched, located inside on the passenger floorboard was a black Costa Del Mar Sunglass case. Inside the case was a black film canister that contained approximately 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, a scale with crystalline residue, and two capped syringes with apparent narcotic residue.

