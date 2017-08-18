POSSIBLE CHANGE COMIING FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY ALCOHOL LAWS

The alcohol laws have been a topic of debate for several years in Washington County. The issue was last tabled in 2015. However, changes could be on the way. County commissioners are not trying to reclassify Washington as a “wet” county. Instead, they’re looking to change where drinks that are already legal, like beer and wine, can be sold. Commissioners want to ease up on some of those restrictions to help boost economic development in the county, especially in the areas along the I-10 corridor. Right now, alcohol cannot be sold within 2,000 feet of a church. The new ordinance would lower that number to 500 feet, the same distance the state requires for schools. Alcohol cannot be sold within 500 or 1,000 feet of a residence depending on the situation. The new ordinance would eliminate the residential restriction altogether. A full copy of the proposed alcohol ordinance is available on the Washington County Board of Commissioners website. A public hearing on the alcohol ordinance will take place during the county commission meeting on Thursday, August 24th. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the government office building in Chipley.