POSSIBLE SEVERE WEATHER AFTER MIDNIGHT

Day 1 Convective Outlook

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

0659 PM CST Tue Feb 14 2017

Valid 150100Z – 151200Z

…THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE CENTRAL

GULF COAST…

…THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PARTS OF

THE GULF STATES…

…SUMMARY…

Isolated severe thunderstorms remain possible tonight across

southern Louisiana extending eastward along the Gulf coast.

…Gulf Coast…

Narrow, shallow band of near-surface based convection, with embedded

lightning, has developed along the cold front over LA. A narrow

wedge of modified Gulf air has returned northward across the lower

MS valley in the wake of stronger convection over the north central

Gulf. 00z soundings from this region do not sample this corridor of

somewhat higher instability that extends across south central LA

into southwest MS. Even so, buoyancy is not that great and aside

from an isolated severe wind gust it appears organized severe

thunderstorms may struggle to develop well inland ahead of expected

surface low track.

Farther south along the Gulf coast…southwest-northeast oriented

corridor of convection is shifting east along the LA coast. This

activity has temporarily impeded the northward advance of higher

theta-e air. However, large-scale forcing for ascent should

overspread this region later tonight as heights are suppressed and

deep-layer shear increases. Severe threat should increase near the

Gulf coast later tonight if sufficient buoyancy can develop for

robust sustained updrafts.

..Darrow.. 02/15/2017