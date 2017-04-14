POTENTIAL COMMUTER RAIL COMING TO FLORIDA PANHANDLE

Travel by train is not nearly as common as it once was, largely due to limited accessibility to rural communities, such as the Florida Panhandle.

Now…AMTRAK management and Marianna City leaders hope to put the train back on the tracks.

The last time a daily commuter rail ran through the Panhandle, was in the 1970’s.

A community meeting was held Wednesday to address a potential commuter rail to run through the Florida Panhandle.

As it stands, the closest passenger train stops are Tallahassee and New Orleans.

A report is currently underway which details the cost of bringing a commuter rail.

There is no timeline for when the report will be completed.