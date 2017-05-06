PRAYER PLAYS VITAL ROLE, SAYS MAYOR

Thursday ‘ Hub City’s National Prayer Day observance. “As I was thinking about the importance of prayer in my own life, I was thinking about politicians through the years in this country — what faith may have meant to them; what prayer may have meant to them,” Cadle said. “I found these two quotations by Abraham Lincoln who went through a very serious time in this country.” Prayer plays a pivotal role in communities, Crestview Mayor David Cadle told residents attending‘ Hub City’s National Prayer Day observance. “As I was thinking about the importance of prayer in my own life, I was thinking about politicians through the years in this country — what faith may have meant to them; what prayer may have meant to them,” Cadle said. “I found these two quotations by Abraham Lincoln who went through a very serious time in this country.”

Cadle read President’s Lincoln’s words about the importance of prayer and faith during a noon observance on Thursday at city hall.

Pastor Harry Tomlin, the Crestview Area Ministerial Association’s National Day of Prayer organizer, spoke on the importance of supporting community leaders and first responders through prayer.

“It used to be us plus God could do anything,” Tomlin said. “God doesn’t really need us; he can do anything with or without us. But it’s always helpful to depend on God to guide and direct us in our lives.”

People nationwide annually observe the National Prayer Day on the first Thursday of May.