PREP FOOTBALL PRESEASON CLASSIC

Friday in Bonifay. The Blue Devils served notice that they could be the dark horse in the 1A race this year with the win over Jimmy Ray Stevens' Braves. The Braves host Mosley Friday in their season opener. Class 1A Holmes County defeated 4A Walton in its preseason classicin Bonifay.

Meanwhile, on Thursday , on the short list of favorites to make a run at a 1A state championship, Blountstown seemingly has a place almost every season. The Tigers certainly looked the part of title contender in their preseason classic with Chipley, rolling to a 42-14 victory over the Tigers.