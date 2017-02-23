Prime time for tornadoes in Alabama starts soon

AL.com

Alabama has been enjoying a rather placid few days free from storms, snow or any type of weather woes.

But don’t expect it to last.

March marks the beginning of meteorological spring — and the start of the state’s main severe weather season.

For that reason Gov. Robert Bentley has declared Feb. 19-24 Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, and the state’s four National Weather Service offices are in the midst of a campaign to raise awareness of what’s just around the corner.

Tornadoes can happen any month of the year here, but March, April and May are some of the busiest.

From 1950 to 2015 there have been 263 tornadoes in Alabama in March, according to data from the National Weather Service.

That number skyrockets to 464 in April, thanks in part of the super outbreak of April 27, 2011, when the state was hit with a total of 62 tornadoes in one day.

May ranks as No. 4 for busiest months of the year, with 234 tornadoes on record from 1950-2015.

There are no severe weather outbreaks looming on the horizon, but it’s time to get prepared, according to John DeBlock, one of the acting meteorologists in charge at the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.

“Our main purpose for severe weather awareness week is to really try to get everybody’s attention and wake them up from the relatively calm winter weather we’ve had,” he said.

We want to “let everybody know that the peak season is coming and it’s time to kind of buckle down and make sure you’re prepared.”

The weather service will be using social media among other things this week to roll out reminders about how to get prepared. But what’s the most important thing to know?

“The No. 1 thing to do is to be prepared to act,” De Block said.

This week will also end with Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday, which runs from Feb. 24-26.

The state will lift its sales tax on severe weather preparedness items over the weekend.

Some of the eligible items will be generators, batteries, radios, flashlights or lanterns, tarps, plywood and fire extinguishers, among other things.

For more information about severe weather head to your area’s National Weather Service office. Southeast Alabama: National Weather Service in Tallahassee.