PROPERTY CASUALTY INSURERS RELEASED SAFETY TIPS

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Since Florida has had freezing temperatures, ice, and snow, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America released some tips to stay safe this winter. If in an auto accident, it is important to take the following steps:

Stay calm.

Get immediate help if anyone is hurt.

If possible, move the vehicle out of traffic to a safe place. Use emergency flashers to alert oncoming cars.

Call the police to report the accident.

Secure and conceal any valuables before exiting the vehicle.

Write down the other driver’s name, address, phone number, vehicle make, license number, insurance company, and insurance policy number. If possible, get witnesses’ names, phone numbers, and addresses.

Avoid discussing who was at fault at the scene of the accident. Exchange insurance and contact information only.

Examine the damage to any vehicles involved.

Contact insurance company immediately to report the claim. If possible, take pictures of any damage to vehicles as it may help with the claims process.

Important Tips for Homeowners:

Frozen water pipes represent the biggest potential problem for most homes. A little advance planning will usually prevent frozen pipes.

Insulate pipes, especially those leading to the outside.

Set the heat in the home warm enough to avoid problems. At night, the heating system needs to circulate water to avoid freezing.

Make sure there is warm air flowing around pipes that are located near an outside wall, don’t forget pipes under the sink.

Make sure there is clear access to the main water shut-off valve in case there is a leak or a pipe suddenly bursts.

Open the water faucets in sinks to allow a slow trickle of water to maintain the flow of water in the lines and help prevent freezing.

Information Courtesy, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America.