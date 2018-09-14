PROSPOSED STATE PARK CONSTRUCTION BRINGS CONCERNS

A controversial topic brings us to a state park in the Panhandle. An idea is being proposed for Walton County to make improvements in exchange for developing and constructing on a piece of the outer forest. The plan at Grayton Beach State Park is to three improvements to the park in exchange for access to an easement for the construction of a multi-use path but, there is some pushback on the plan. “My comment is that This is another example of Walton County’s lack of planning having to use conservation land to fix problems that they created,” warned Celeste Cobena, Walton County Resident. “We understand that the state forest and the state parks are conservation areas but, they’re also areas that have recreational purpose attached to them,” said Brian Kellenberger, Walton County Beach Operations Management. On that corner of the park, the county needs access to realign an area for drainage near 30a. So, in return for the state park granting the county access, they will make and fund the improvements. Representatives from the park say this is a win, win. “They came to us with their desire and need for the easement and this was really well, we look at it as a partnership opportunity to enhance the visitor’s experience,” explained Warren Poplin, Florida State Parks, District 1 Bureau Chief. The improvements include a crosswalk to the north side of 30a connecting the bike path. A new paved and maintained parking lot with handicap spaces. Along with, a small restroom and rest pavilion. “We believe that any improvements like this enhance that recreational purpose,” Kellenberger told us. “This is another opportunity for us to help connect the guest at the park to the trails in the park to the trails that get people back and forth to communities in South Walton. So, it’s always been a good relationship.” The project was passed with a unanimous vote. And is expected to be complete and open by the summer of 2019.

