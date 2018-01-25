PSA FOR AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES

National Telecommuting Institute (NTI) is a non-profit organization that will help you and others with disabilities that struggle to find a job. NTI has been around since 1995 serving disabled Americans such as yourself. These jobs are work at home jobs. It is legitimate work and thousands of individuals have found work through NTI. They help provide home positions from Fortune 500 companies. Along with finding the work, NTI will provide you with free training and mentoring to be successful in the workplace. Popular guitarist Eric Howk, from Portugal, stated, “1 out of 5 Americans is disabled. That’s over 60 million people nationwide. It can be difficult getting back to work or finding a job at all following an injury or living with a disability. NTI is the leader in getting Disabled Americans and American Veterans back to work.” NTI is a great organization that will help you to the best of their ability to find a job that you can work from home. All you need to do is call NTI at (877)248-8912 or visit www.NTICentral.org. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to recognize NTI for their service to help Disabled Americans!

