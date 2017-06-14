PUBLIC DISCUSSION ON U.S. 98 EXPANSION PROJECT SET FOR THURSDAY

FDOT officials invite the public to learn more about the U.S. 98 expansion project during a meeting set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive West, Destin. A $33.3 million Florida Department of Transportation project that includes widening this four-lane, 3.8-mile-long stretch of the highway to six lanes is set to start this summer and be completed in the fall of 2020. The project also will include adding bicycle lanes and new sidewalks on each side of the road, installing a new signal at the Indian Bayou Trail/Restaurant Row intersection, upgrading existing traffic signals and making drainage improvements. The forthcoming project will connect with the FDOT’s ongoing expansion of U.S. 98 between Emerald Bay Drive in Okaloosa County and Tang O Mar Drive in Walton County. Work to widen this 3.6-mile portion of highway to six lanes began last fall and could be completed in the summer of 2019. This overall $42.1 million project includes adding bike lanes and sidewalks, installing new traffic signals, constructing four storm-water detention ponds and making drainage improvements. In February, the FDOT began $2.5 million worth of drainage system repairs along westbound U.S. 98 between Airport Road and Gulf Shore Drive. This project could be completed by July.