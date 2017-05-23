Public Meeting: Visioning with District 4 Commissioner Sara Comander

There will be a public meeting with District 4 Commissioner Sara Comander Wednesday, May 31, 2017 . The commissioner continues her ‘Visioning’ meetings at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, 5- 6 p.m.

The purpose of these meetings is to obtain thoughts and ideas from the public about what they believe are the most important items facing the County for the future.

As always, the Commissioner looks forward to meeting with the public to hear their thoughts, ideas and concerns. All residents are encouraged to attend. Please be advised that two or more Walton County Commissioners may attend this meeting.