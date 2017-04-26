Public Meetings: Visioning with District 4 Commissioner Sara Comander

During the month of May, District 4 Commissioner Sara Comander will be hosting a series of Visioning Workshops throughout the County. The purpose of these meetings is to obtain thoughts and ideas from the public about what they believe are the most important items facing the County for the future. As always, the Commissioner looks forward to meeting with the public to hear their thoughts, ideas and concerns.

The meetings will begin at 5:00pm on following schedule:

Wednesday, May 3rd – Coastal Branch Library

Wednesday, May 10th – Paxton Town Hall

Wednesday, May 24th – Freeport Community Center

Wednesday, May 31st – DeFuniak Springs Community Center

All residents are encouraged to attend. Please be advised that two or more Walton County Commissioners may attend this meeting. Please be governed accordingly. Walton County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call (850) 892-8110 to make a request. For hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services.