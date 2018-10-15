PUBLIC NOTICE: WALTON COUNTY PROCESS TO REPORT DAMAGE FROM HURRICANE MICHAEL

Now that the storm has passed, many of you have begun surveying your property and identifying how you were impacted by Michael. Should you find property damage, blocked roadways, or other critical needs please contact Walton County Emergency Management following the below steps. Email alertwalton@waltoncountyem.org with: Name, Telephone Number, Address of Damage, Picture of the Damage, A Brief Description of The Damage, and the Time the damage occurred (if known) If you do not have access to email call (850) 892-8394 and provide the same information. Your Walton County Emergency Response Team is working hard to ensure we can return to normal as quickly as possible. We appreciate your help and patience.

