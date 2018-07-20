PUBLIC SEEKS ANSWERS AT CUSTOMARY USE MEETING

Walton residents and visitors packed a town hall meeting Monday night looking for answers to the controversial new law that changed the way “customary use” was enforced. Private landowners with the beachfront property are currently trying to push beachgoers off the sandy beaches. Rep. Brad Drake hosted the town halls and said there is a solution to the issue. “What I’ve detailed these nights was an intent to make sure a resolution comes so we can continue to use our beaches in the same fashion we always have,” Drake said. So far no arrests for trespassing have been made, according to Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

