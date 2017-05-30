Infrastructure Planning, US Treasury and Triumph Board Updates Workshop

The Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Workshop on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM . The meeting will be held at the South Walton Courthouse Annex, located at 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach, FL. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss Infrastructure Planning, US Treasury and Triumph Board updates

Public Notice: Staff Workshops on Possible Half-Cent Sales Tax for Infrastructure

The Walton County Public Works Department and other County staff will hold two Workshops on Thursday, June 15, 2017 : 9:00AM – 11:00 AM at the South Walton Annex Boardroom located at 31 Coastal Centre Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 1:00PM – 3:00 PM at the DeFuniak Springs Boardroom located at 571 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs, FL. The purpose of this Workshop is to discuss a possible half-cent sales tax for infrastructure needs.

Please be advised that two or more Walton County Commissioners may attend this meeting. The public is invited to attend. Please be governed accordingly.