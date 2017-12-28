PUBLIX AND PROCTER & GAMBLE HELP OUT #LIGHTTHETORCH

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

From January 4th to January 20th, 2018, Publix and Procter & Gamble are partnering with #LightTheTorch to support Special Olympics Florida. While shopping at Publix, there will be an option at register for a donation to Special Olympics Florida. When someone donates, they receive a special Torch Icon that includes savings on Procter & Gamble brands such as Tide, Gain, Bounty, Charming, Gillette, Venus, and many other of their products. The donation can be as little as $1.00 because every dollar counts. All donors will receive $14 in savings coupons. Special Olympics Florida Chief Executive Officer Sherry Wheelock stated, “Our athletes are able to achieve greatness on and off the playing field. With support from Publix, Procter & Gamble and the thousands of Florida shoppers who donate at the register, we are able to reach more adults and children in Florida with opportunities, critical services and support they need to thrive.”