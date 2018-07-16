PURSUIT ENDS WITH DRIVER FACING SIX CHARGES

A man who fled an attempted traffic stop Thursday night and sparked a pursuit from law enforcement faces five felony charges and a misdemeanor after he was eventually located hiding in a backyard. Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting patrols in the Fort Walton Beach area when a driver in a silver minivan who ran a stop sign refused to pull over and took off in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. A deputy who followed the van into a dead end street says the driver did a U-turn and came back directly at his marked patrol car, forcing him to slam on brakes to avoid a head-on collision. The van continued throughout areas from Carmel Drive to James Lee Boulevard, eventually turning onto Don Drive, a dead end street. The driver bailed out of the van and went into a bayou, but was eventually located by the OCSO in a backyard off Zachary Lane. 39-year old Jason Hildebrant then told deputies he had ingested an unknown amount of methamphetamine. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for evaluation. Deputies also found suspected Spice in the van. After being cleared by medical staff, Hildebrant was booked on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, destruction of evidence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, Habitual Traffic Offender driving with license suspended or revoked, and resisting an officer without violence. A passenger in the van was not charged.

Share This Post





