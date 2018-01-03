QUALITY GLASS 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Tuesday, January 2nd, at 11 a.m., Quality Glass in DeFuniak Springs held their 10-year anniversary celebration. Multiple people showed up to enjoy food grilled by the owner himself, Robert Spear, and to sign up for door prizes, pick out a charity to receive $1,000, and ultimately have a great time. Door prizes like home appliances, tools, and a Smart Television were given out from the raffle. Approximately 80 people arrived to celebrate with Quality Glass. The charity chosen to receive the donation was Caring and Sharing. Quality Glass is a commercial, residential, and automotive glass business in DeFuniak Springs. Quality Glass owner Lisa Spear stated, “We aren’t looking to be the best out there, we want to be the best for you.”