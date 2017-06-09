QUICK CHANGE ARTIST TAKES ALMOST $2,000 FROM BANK

DeFuniak Springs Police are searching for a man that used rapid fire requests and slight of hand moves to swindle almost $2,000 from local bank. Officers were called to Ameris Bank on May 26th in reference to a theft. Bank employees reported that a man came to a teller window and wanted to exchange $2,400 in one hundred dollar bills for fifties. The teller counted the money and verified the large bills were authentic. She then prepared the fifties and gave them to the man. The suspect reportedly advised the teller that he wanted twenties instead. The teller took the fifties back from the suspect, but did not verify the amount. She counted out the twenties and gave the suspect $2,400 worth. The man took the twenties, but stated he wanted English Pounds, which the teller said she did not have. He then left the bank with almost $2,000 more than he brought in. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this theft. “This is an example of how easily someone can take your hard earned money right in front of you. The best defense against this type of fraudster is to slow down, be meticulous, and involve others to double check the transaction,” said Chief Mark Weeks.