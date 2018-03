Wednesday, February 28th, at 6:10 p.m., Clark Anthony Gill of Troy, Alabama, was turning his 2007 Coleman Company R.V. around at the boat ramp located at McKenzie Road Public Boat Ramp, Panama City. Mr. Gill backed up his R.V. to far and the rear of the R.V. went into the water by the boat ramp. The R.V. then began to float and moved a short distance away from the boat ramp. Clark Anthony Gill received no injuries from the crash and received no charges.

Share This Post