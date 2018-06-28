RABID FOX ATTACKS PERSON IN PANAMA CITY

A rabid fox attacked a person near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. It is the third time this year a rabid animal has turned up in this area. The Florida Department of Health said on Sunday a gray fox attacked a person and the animal tested positive for rabies. Earlier this month, another rabid fox was killed in Washington County, and in May a rabid raccoon was captured in the Cove area of Panama City. Rabies is transmitted from animals to humans through a bite, scratch, and even exposure through saliva. In Florida, raccoons, bats, and foxes are most frequently diagnosed with rabies. If you are bitten or scratched by an animal — you should call your local law enforcement or the Department of Health.

