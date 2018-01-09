RACHEL ELLEN COOK 1972-2018

Rachel Ellen Cook, age 45, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Sacred Heart of the Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Florida. She was born March 22, 1972, the youngest of five children, to Hilton and Peggy Gautney Infinger. Rachel was a 1990 graduate of Walton High School. She enjoyed growing flowers, especially roses, and collecting zebra figurines or items with the exotic black and white zebra pattern.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Infinger.

Rachel is survived by husband, Michael Cook; three sons, Kolby, Landon, and Kadan Cook; father, Hilton Infinger and wife Wilma; two brothers, Randy Infinger and wife Maria, and Ricky Infinger; two sisters, Reba Connell and Ronda Bolin and husband Terry; two nieces and two nephews.

The funeral service time and date will be announced shortly. This information will be posted on the website of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home at www.daviswatkins.com or call 850-951-1822.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral of DeFuniak Springs.