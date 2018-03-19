Racial Harassment case at Baker school to be settled.

Chief U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers previously ruled that “Undisputed” evidence on 10 documented attacks of the two black students exists indicating district administrators, including Baker Principal Mike Martello and Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson, were aware. The Okaloosa School Board had voted to not go to court. Two Baker students who allegedly received pervasive racial harassment. With a 5 to 1 vote, the school board voted during a special session to approve the undisclosed settlement amount which according to a board member on Friday. Will be finalized and available as public record within 45 days. The school board’s attorney Jeff McInnis and another attorney on the case met privately for 40 minutes along with Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson to discuss the settlement before the vote. The District’s previous insurance carriers are the ones who recommended the settlement said School board member Rodney Walker. Walker also said that he too could not speak of the settlement amount until the finalization. The case was filed by the student’s parents Tyronne and Lakish Adams back in February 2016. A federal Judge ruled against the case this past September alleging a racially hostile school environment at Baker should be heard in Court. Chief U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola delivered a scathing rebuke of the school’s and the Okaloosa County School District’s efforts to protect the boys as they were identified in court documents as eighth-grader T.A. and 10th Grader T.A. Jr.

