Radio Shack files for Bankruptcy

Local Store not affected, will remain open

Once the go-to store for radio amateurs, electronics tinkerers, and shortwave listeners, RadioShack has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in 2 years, placing the future of its remaining stores in jeopardy.

The 1,743 retail outlets that survived RadioShack’s 2015 bankruptcy were acquired by General Wireless Inc., an affiliate of Standard General LP, which, at the time, received US Bankruptcy Court approval to acquire the inventory and assume the leases of the RadioShack stores. Now down to 1,500 stores, RadioShack once boasted more than 5,000 stores nationwide. At least some of RadioShack’s 5,900 employees could be affected. That figure is down from 7,500 workers 2 years ago.

“RadioShack.com, stores, and dealer locations across the country are still currently open for business and serving customers,” the company said in a news release. “The Company is closing approximately 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300.

Locally owned and operated, S&S Electronics in DeFuniak Srings – an authorized Radio Shack dealer, says the news will not affect them. “We’re not going anywhere,” said owner Dean Shaw. “We’ve been in business for over 32 years and the only time we’re closed is on Sunday” In fact, Shaw says business is booming and the company sells more cell phones and service than they ever have. “People are realizing they don’t have to be chained to contracts, hidden fees and high prices to get the same high quality cellular phone service from Verizon and other providers,” said Shaw.

On Friday, the DFS store on Highway 90 was doing brisk business with customers lined up to free themselves of phone contracts for one of the many pre-paid or pay as you go plans at S&S Electronics. The store still has the largest selection of phones, electronic equipment, antennas and sound systems in the area.

The acquisition by General Wireless followed a bankruptcy auction in 2015. Plans at the time called for “co-branding” about 1,440 of the surviving stores with cellular phone provider Sprint Corp.

Dating its founding to 1921, RadioShack once offered a considerable array of name-brand Amateur Radio equipment — even beams and towers — along with home entertainment gear and discrete components — including transistors, resistors, and capacitors. Its iconic 1960s-era catalog ran to more than 300 pages. RadioShack’s website is announcing a clearance sale, with some items steeply discounted.

“RadioShack did more to spread the early technology culture in the US than any other commercial institution,” ARRL CEO Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, observed. “Its catalog was the Boys’ Life of electronics.”

With Tornado and Hurricane season just around the corner, Shaw says the popular weather radios are a hot item. “They truly are a lifesaver,” said Shaw. He says the staff will program any weather radio purchased free of charge. “It’s super easy. We just make it easier.”