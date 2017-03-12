RALPH EDGAR INFINGER 1951 – 2017

Mr. Ralph Edgar Infinger, age 65, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017. He was born March 17, 1951 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Hubert and Bertie Strickland Infinger.

Mr. Infinger was a lifelong resident of DeFuniak Springs. He was Baptist by faith. He graduated from Walton High School, and attended Okaloosa Walton Junior College. He worked as a Clerk at Car Quest Napa Auto Parts for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and old cars. He also enjoyed going to the Motor Speedway.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents.

Ralph is survived by his three brothers Randall Infinger and wife Annette of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Robert Infinger and wife Sandi of Miramar Beach, Florida and Ricky Infinger and wife Andrea of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; and two sisters Wynell Bulger and Ann Sutton both of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Flowers are being accepted.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

